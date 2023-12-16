Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 52.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHLS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.95. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.65 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 19.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.