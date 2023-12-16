Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $3.34 Million Holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.10% of BlackBerry worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.37 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BlackBerry

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackBerry news, CEO John S. Chen sold 554,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,870.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,893,527 shares in the company, valued at $25,161,373.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.