Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,566,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,908,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,155,000 after buying an additional 464,016 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after buying an additional 384,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after buying an additional 336,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $112.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RHP. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,384 shares of company stock worth $3,021,220 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

