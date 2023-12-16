Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Up 1.4 %

CPNG opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Coupang had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coupang from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,847,196.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tae Jung Kim sold 4,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $79,207.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,005,613 shares of company stock valued at $461,793,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

