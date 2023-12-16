Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,028 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6,144.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,745,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,487,000 after buying an additional 1,717,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 249.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 181.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,173,000 after purchasing an additional 937,448 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,281,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,700,000 after purchasing an additional 872,477 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $70,174,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $84.95 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO David P. Bozeman purchased 1,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,971,457.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

