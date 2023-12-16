Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,456 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Tenable worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tenable by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $227,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,667,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 3,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $136,508.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,170,422.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 1.09. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $201.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.36 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. Research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

