Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 152.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of O-I Glass worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 72,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on O-I Glass

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.