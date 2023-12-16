Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Intel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 49,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,830,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 96,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.28. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

