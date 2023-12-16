Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,852 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Dropbox Stock Performance
Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.
Dropbox Profile
Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.
