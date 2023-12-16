Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,852 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257,648 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.3% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 429,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $6,041,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,115,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 495,252 shares in the company, valued at $13,515,427.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $196,489.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,352,765.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,025 shares of company stock worth $719,529. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $29.70.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.50% and a negative return on equity of 101.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DBX. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dropbox

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.