Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 37,772 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,772 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 1.47% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 591,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 120,139 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,515.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,297,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 129,643 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 99,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $10.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $340.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,715,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,637,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Mcbee bought 30,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,921.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 27,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $101,780.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,715,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,637,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 75,762 shares of company stock worth $317,916. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

