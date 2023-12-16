Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 5,085 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Evolent Health worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Evolent Health by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Evolent Health by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Seth Blackley sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $3,742,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 637,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,923,098.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 198,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evolent Health Price Performance

Evolent Health stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.70.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evolent Health to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evolent Health

Evolent Health Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.