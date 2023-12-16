Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,574 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.86. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a return on equity of 72.21% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Wedbush raised their price target on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,099 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 over the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.