Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a "sell" rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of AAU stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals



Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

