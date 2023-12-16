Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Trading Up 43.9%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) was up 43.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 6,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 11,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Altex Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Altex Industries Company Profile

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

