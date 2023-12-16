American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 309,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $26,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.10.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.