American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Down 0.0 %

American Tower stock opened at $212.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.78. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.