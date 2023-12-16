Analysts Set Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Price Target at C$14.93

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.06.

A number of analysts have commented on BDT shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$17.50 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Bird Construction stock opened at C$14.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$758.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.14. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$7.10 and a 1-year high of C$14.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.16.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.6561404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

