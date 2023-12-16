Analysts Set Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) PT at $27.58

Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Radian Group

Radian Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Radian Group stock opened at $28.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Radian Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radian Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 296,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,093 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,587,000 after purchasing an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5,573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 218,369 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.