Analyzing ECARX (ECX) and Its Rivals

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ECARX to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.2% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ECARX alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ECARX and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00 ECARX Competitors 413 1876 3179 85 2.53

Earnings & Valuation

ECARX currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 10.45%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ECARX is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares ECARX and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECARX $515.70 million -$223.18 million -3.77 ECARX Competitors $1.78 billion $39.40 million 27.73

ECARX’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECARX. ECARX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ECARX has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ECARX and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47% ECARX Competitors -373.13% -219.58% -19.07%

Summary

ECARX rivals beat ECARX on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ECARX

(Get Free Report)

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ECARX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECARX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.