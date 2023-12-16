Analyzing NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS)

NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Free Report) and Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NovAccess Global and Astria Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A Astria Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.83 million ($2.20) -2.84

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

NovAccess Global has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astria Therapeutics has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovAccess Global and Astria Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovAccess Global N/A N/A -2,442.34% Astria Therapeutics N/A -50.33% -25.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NovAccess Global and Astria Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Astria Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Astria Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 216.00%. Given Astria Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astria Therapeutics is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Astria Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astria Therapeutics beats NovAccess Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. The company was formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Astria Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2021. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

