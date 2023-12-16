Andy L. Nemeth Sells 20,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $94.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

PATK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patrick Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

