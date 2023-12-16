ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of ANSYS worth $46,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 854.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total transaction of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $295.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $289.94 and a 200 day moving average of $308.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $351.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

