Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at $32,104,482.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO opened at $94.50 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $94.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

