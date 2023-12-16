Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,714,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,135,476,000 after purchasing an additional 108,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,660,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after purchasing an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,488,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,243,000 after purchasing an additional 96,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,475 shares of company stock valued at $5,088,452. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

BR stock opened at $193.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $196.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 42.48%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

