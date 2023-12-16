Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,003,788,000 after buying an additional 115,544 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackstone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:BX opened at $129.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $130.41.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

