Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $304.25 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total transaction of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

