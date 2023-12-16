Asset Dedication LLC Buys 100 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IWO stock opened at $246.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.95. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.
About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.