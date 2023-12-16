Asset Dedication LLC Buys 103 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,875.0% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.0 %

TROW opened at $106.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 25.50%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,391 shares of company stock worth $6,492,536 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

