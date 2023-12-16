Asset Dedication LLC Buys 325 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 228,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,338,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,481,000 after buying an additional 336,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 178,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,470,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,303,000 after buying an additional 3,632,891 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 39.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 333,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,568,000 after buying an additional 95,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5637 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.48%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

Further Reading

