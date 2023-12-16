Asset Dedication LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,546,525,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26,493,497.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,493,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493,497 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,841,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,161,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,038,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.