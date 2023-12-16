Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,180.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,538.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $4,294,266. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $238.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

