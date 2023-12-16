Asset Dedication LLC Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after purchasing an additional 553,337 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $161.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $164.21. The company has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.