Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 305.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.43. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.03%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

