Asset Dedication LLC Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, with a total value of $100,431.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,340.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 197 shares of company stock valued at $259,361. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,393.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.71. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,186.56 and a twelve month high of $1,560.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,418.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1,427.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

