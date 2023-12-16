Asset Dedication LLC Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $55.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.50.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.