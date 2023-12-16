Asset Dedication LLC Has $48,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 86.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,521,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,814,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

