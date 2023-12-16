Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.3% during the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 710.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.68. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

