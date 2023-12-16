Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $103.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.72 and a twelve month high of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day moving average of $97.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

