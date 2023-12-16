Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

BATS:SMDV opened at $64.82 on Friday. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

