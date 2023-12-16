Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,341 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,204.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

