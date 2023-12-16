Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 50 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $571.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $457.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $581.00.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.32 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

URI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.33.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

