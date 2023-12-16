Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after buying an additional 8,783,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $197.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

