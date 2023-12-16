Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 637.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $150.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.20. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $158.45.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $207.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

