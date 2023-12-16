Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Sysco Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

