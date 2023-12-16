Asset Dedication LLC Sells 2,092 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Asset Dedication LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

