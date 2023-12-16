Asset Dedication LLC Takes Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 240,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 69,445 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $1,037,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,759,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 85,347 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $17.74.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million during the quarter. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.41.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

