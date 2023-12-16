AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of AstroNova from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of ALOT opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AstroNova has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.62 million, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 36.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 37.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

