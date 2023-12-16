Atb Cap Markets Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 40.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $354.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.12 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VET. Desjardins upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VET stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Vermilion Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vermilion Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,899,000 after buying an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.