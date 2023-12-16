aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

NASDAQ LIFE opened at $1.22 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 89.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $10,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

