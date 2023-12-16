AUTO1 Group (LON:0A9L) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of AUTO1 Group SE (LON:0A9L – Get Free Report) traded up 9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.66 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.38 ($0.07). 138,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 171,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.94 ($0.06).

AUTO1 Group Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.28.

About AUTO1 Group

AUTO1 Group SE operates a digital automotive platform for buying and selling used cars online in Europe. It operates AUTO1.com for the sale of used cars to professional car dealers; Autohero.com for sale of used cars to private customers; and wirkaufendeinauto.de, an online platform to sell their used cars to consumers.

